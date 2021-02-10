Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) (CVE:DAN) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) (CVE:DAN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.25. Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 36,625 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$31.42 million and a P/E ratio of -22.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.29.

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) (CVE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) (CVE:DAN)

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac Ã Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

