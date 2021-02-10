Arion (ARION) Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last Week

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Arion has a market cap of $78,618.84 and $14.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arion has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00056253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00283136 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00114188 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00077720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00085396 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00202869 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,551,970 tokens. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arion Token Trading

Arion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

