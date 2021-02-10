Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $722,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total transaction of $14,518,541.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,118.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,872 shares of company stock valued at $77,392,549. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.05.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $319.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $324.67.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

