Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.96 Million Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Natera by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 49,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRA stock opened at $119.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.02 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $107,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $225,855.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,128.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,347 shares of company stock valued at $16,764,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

