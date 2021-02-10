Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRC. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 45,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,332,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 217,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 309,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

KRC stock opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day moving average is $56.72. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $88.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

KRC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.58.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

