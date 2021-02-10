Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,278 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 27,707 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 71,167.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 59,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 59,069 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

FAF opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

