Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,484 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $678,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,938.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 88,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $6,621,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,292 shares of company stock worth $26,905,729. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $72.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day moving average is $53.46.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.