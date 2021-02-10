Arizona State Retirement System Sells 265 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.63, for a total transaction of $1,812,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,533,836.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,473,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,247 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,564 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $269.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.95, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.02. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $287.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.