Arizona State Retirement System Sells 667 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,473,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,624,000 after buying an additional 140,993 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,214,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,175,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,065.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 655,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,313,000 after purchasing an additional 599,078 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 602,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total value of $668,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $610,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,481. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $115.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $125.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

