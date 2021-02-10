Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 2.9% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 25,209.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 22,184 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 73.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day moving average is $66.57. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRCL shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

