Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Buys 461 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.4% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 100,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,183,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGT traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.11. 4,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,147. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $357.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.00. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $376.35.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.