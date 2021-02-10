Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $11,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,240,000 after acquiring an additional 37,826 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 342,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,546. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.55. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $51.81.

