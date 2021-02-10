Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) to Issue $0.97 Quarterly Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.97 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has increased its dividend payment by 16.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a payout ratio of 84.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.7%.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of APAM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,528. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.