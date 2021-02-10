Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) CAO Sells $119,387.94 in Stock

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $164.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $269.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 119.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 42.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after buying an additional 56,565 shares during the period.

ABG has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.88.

Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

