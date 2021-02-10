Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Director Juanita T. James Sells 750 Shares

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ABG traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,387. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $269.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

