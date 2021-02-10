ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASX opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. Research analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $672,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 962,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 213,435 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 506,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.