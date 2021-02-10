ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.05-1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1-1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $960.22 million.

NYSE:ASGN traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.42. The stock had a trading volume of 287,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,652. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day moving average is $76.52. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $95.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Several brokerages have commented on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.75.

In other news, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 56,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $4,643,909.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $297,735.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,862.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,983 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,890 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

