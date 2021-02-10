ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $282.34

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $282.34 and last traded at $282.34, with a volume of 364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $267.53.

ASMIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ASM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get ASM International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.15 and a 200 day moving average of $179.52.

About ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.