Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $315.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $318.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.17. The firm has a market cap of $99.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

