Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 228,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.44% of Carrols Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 318.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.61. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TAST shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

In related news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 56,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $295,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

