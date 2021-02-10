Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 120,503 Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 120,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 294,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 47,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

CDMO opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.80 and a beta of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

