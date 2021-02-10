Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1,583.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 43,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 40,656 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $215.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.42, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

