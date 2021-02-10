Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,418 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,951 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,076,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,777,000 after acquiring an additional 36,206 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,624,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,996,000 after acquiring an additional 424,686 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,298,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,295,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

NYSE PEG opened at $58.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

