Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 52,569 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in HP by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. UBS Group upped their price target on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

