Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues Earnings Results

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS.

AIZ traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,368. Assurant has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIZ. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

