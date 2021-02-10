Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Insider Sells $79,235.54 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) insider Joe Newell sold 3,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $79,235.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,590.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joe Newell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $131,880.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $161,770.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Joe Newell sold 7,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $138,675.00.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $28.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,454,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,700,000 after acquiring an additional 562,439 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 34.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,645 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 391.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,733,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,977,000 after buying an additional 532,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antipodean Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Antipodean Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATRA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

