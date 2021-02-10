Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $35,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $161,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,471.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,145 shares of company stock valued at $547,427 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 391.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,733,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,891,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,362,000 after purchasing an additional 760,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,977,000 after purchasing an additional 532,418 shares during the period. Finally, Antipodean Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Antipodean Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

