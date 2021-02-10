Atheios (ATH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $63.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 156% against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a market capitalization of $34,755.66 and $63.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,288.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,774.44 or 0.03833440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.77 or 0.00403494 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.55 or 0.01122420 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.81 or 0.00485667 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.19 or 0.00384959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.50 or 0.00249515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00023317 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 40,724,534 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,638,989 tokens. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Token Trading

Atheios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.