Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Athenex in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Athenex has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,474,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Athenex in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

