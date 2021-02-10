Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Get Athenex alerts:

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Athenex has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $15.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Athenex by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Athenex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Athenex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Athenex by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Athenex by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.