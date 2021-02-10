Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.76

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.76 and last traded at $59.87, with a volume of 1248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.54.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $83,081.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,357.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 38,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,366,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,422.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,874 in the last three months. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atkore International Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 42.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Atkore International Group in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atkore International Group in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atkore International Group Company Profile (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

