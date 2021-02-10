Atlas Air Worldwide Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 792 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,157% compared to the average volume of 63 put options.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $280,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,745.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,248,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,708,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,108 shares of company stock worth $3,114,800. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 438.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 88,582 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

