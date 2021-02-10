AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). AtriCure reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AtriCure.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.90. 246,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,614. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -54.70 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70.

In other AtriCure news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 18,617 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $930,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 50,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $3,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,455 shares of company stock worth $15,301,556 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 24.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,069,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,570,000 after buying an additional 410,185 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in AtriCure by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 809,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,080,000 after buying an additional 400,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,463,000 after buying an additional 196,420 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,889,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,787,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

