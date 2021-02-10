AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $67.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

ATRC stock opened at $62.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $62.41.

In other news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 14,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $896,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,787,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,455 shares of company stock valued at $12,226,556 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 42.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter worth $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 1,285.9% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

