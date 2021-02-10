AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in AT&T were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 16,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,185,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $203.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

