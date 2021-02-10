AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.79% from the stock’s previous close.

AEYE has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of AudioEye stock opened at $37.81 on Monday. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $378.86 million, a PE ratio of -60.02 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AudioEye by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 3rd quarter valued at $729,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AudioEye by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AudioEye by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

