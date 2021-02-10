Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Trading 14.4% Higher

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s share price shot up 14.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.50. 1,825,162 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,252,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $27.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auris Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.85% of Auris Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Auris Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:EARS)

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

