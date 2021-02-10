Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. On average, analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

ACB opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $21.48.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACB. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.59 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.