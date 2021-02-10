Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Up 16.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)’s share price shot up 16.2% on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $17.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Aurora Cannabis traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.87. 34,362,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 29,784,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

ACB has been the topic of several other research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.59 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 18.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

