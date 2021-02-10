Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.87.

AVDL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $13.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.23 million, a P/E ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 757.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 450.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 53,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

