Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues Earnings Results

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE AVYA traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.46. 94,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,863. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. Avaya has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVYA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Avaya in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities cut Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Avaya to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

In related news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

