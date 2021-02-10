Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.70-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $710-725 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.21 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.05-3.37 EPS.

AVYA traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $30.20. 20,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,863. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avaya will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Avaya to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Avaya in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.10.

In other Avaya news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.