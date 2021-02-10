Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Shares Up 6.1%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.93. 162,796 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 130,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $114.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATXI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 43,687 shares during the period. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

