Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Avient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

AVNT traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.05. The company had a trading volume of 554,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,719. Avient has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.28.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Avient will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Avient during the third quarter worth about $285,103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Avient during the third quarter worth about $98,992,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Avient during the third quarter worth about $74,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the third quarter worth about $54,926,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avient during the third quarter worth about $47,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

