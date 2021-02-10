Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Shares of ACLS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.37. 21,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $40.95.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $744,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 45.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after buying an additional 303,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,046,000 after purchasing an additional 259,580 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 59,893.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 95,829 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 430.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 63,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 401,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 59,863 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

