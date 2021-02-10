Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $118-138 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114.00 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.22-0.42 EPS.

ACLS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.56. 407,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,123. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.86.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $507,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.