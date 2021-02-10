B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) versus Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Financial Review

B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares B Communications and Ayro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B Communications $2.58 billion 0.03 -$247.00 million N/A N/A Ayro $6.08 million 34.00 -$4.90 million N/A N/A

Ayro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than B Communications.

Profitability

This table compares B Communications and Ayro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B Communications 5.64% -461.79% 3.08% Ayro N/A -26.05% -20.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Ayro shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Ayro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

B Communications has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayro has a beta of 4.01, indicating that its stock price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for B Communications and Ayro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Ayro beats B Communications on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

B Communications Company Profile

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, online television transmissions, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services. It is also involved in the maintenance and development of communications infrastructures; provision of communications services to other communications providers; and supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises, such as network end point services. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. B Communications Ltd. is a subsidiary of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc. designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

