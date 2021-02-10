B. Riley Increases Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target to $3.50

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $1.45 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the coal producer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.17% from the company’s current price.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $364.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $8.54.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.82 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $35,186.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,306.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,224 shares of company stock worth $47,195 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 236.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,416 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

