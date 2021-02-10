B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $5.43 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $139.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $425.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $142.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

