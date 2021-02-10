Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.04-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.9-149.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.73 million.Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.26–0.26 EPS.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 232,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,142. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.62 million, a PE ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 2.77.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.